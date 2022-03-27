News Archives
CANU, GDF intercept over $79M in ganja; three arrested
Shawn

THREE men are in custody following the discovery of 1,580 pounds of marijuana at De Veldt along the Upper Berbice River on Saturday.

A press release from the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) revealed that it carried out a special operation with officers of the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard.

During the operation, officers searched a building that was occupied by several individuals including miners, when they discovered several parcels of suspected cannabis.

Massiah Durant, 52; Shawn Lindie Snr, 44, and Shawn Lindie Jnr, 29, were arrested and escorted to CANU Headquarters with the suspected narcotics, which tested positive for cannabis and had a total weight of 717 KG (1580lbs.), with a street value of over G$79 million.

According to CANU, the cannabis seized is believed to have been intended for transshipment to another territory.

“CANU would like to thank the Joint Services and in this case the Coast Guard for it continued support especially when it comes to maritime operations,” the CANU release noted.

The marijuana seized by CANU
Staff Reporter

