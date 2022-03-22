Major UAE real estate developer in Guyana for discussions

COGNISANT of the impending development and advancement of Guyana’s economy, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of LACASA Real Estate Developers & Engineering Company, Emad Jaber, is in Guyana for discussions with local authorities and private sector stakeholders.

According to a press release, LACASA is a major real estate development and engineering design company from the United Arab Emirates.

Jaber, who is also founder of the company, arrived in Guyana on Sunday night and will be having several discussions with authorities and members of the private sector over the next two days.

During his visit, Jaber will assess the feasibility of the establishment of a permanent presence and an office for the company in Guyana, as it seeks to become a trusted partner in the country’s development thrust.

Chief Executive of Hedger Ventures of Dubai, Matt Sawaqed, who is already in Guyana exploring joint-venture and local-content partners for LACASA, said this interest is a result of President Dr Irfaan Ali’s recent visit to Dubai.

“So, Mr. Jaber is visiting Guyana to better understand and appreciate Guyana’s massive development agenda, which is being driven by its new-found status as an oil and gas producing country and the myriad opportunities resulting therefrom, especially in areas such as luxury lifestyle development, commercial real estate and public infrastructure development,” Sawaqed was quoted as saying.

He said that already, some preliminary agreements have been reached with one local company and with the setting up of an office in Guyana, there will be efforts to join forces with other companies to take advantage of opportunities in other CARICOM member states and the Caribbean and Latin America region in general.

Throughout his tenure, Jaber has been involved in masterplan developments across the UAE. His combined experience makes him an industry leader, who has worked hard to shape the design and construction industry across the Middle East and North Africa.

In addition to his work within the design industry, he is also a prominent property developer in the West Bank and in Jordan, working on transferring design and construction expertise to emerging and often challenging markets.

Throughout his tenure, he has been involved in masterplan development across the UAE including Dubai Internet City, Jumeirah Beach Residence, the Executive Towers, and the Skycourt Towers.

LACASA, should it establish a local office, will be positioned to initiate project development plans for luxury and affordable homes, mixed-use community and hotel development sectors in the Caribbean and South America.