Learners to be introduced to AI technology

–with launch of ‘Spark Programme’

THE Spark Programme which aims to introduce learners to Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, was launched at the National Centre for Education Resource Development (NCERD), on Monday.

The programme is a product of a collaboration among the Ministry of Education, LEAD Mindset, JASECI Labs and BCS Technology.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand, during her address at the launch said that such programmes ensure that rounded individuals are produced by the school system.

She said that the Government of Guyana believes that citizens, especially young people, should be given the platform and the environment to flourish and to be all that they could be for themselves, their families, communities and the world.

“So, this programme here, this partnership that we’re entering into, we jumped on it immediately because we see the potential in it. Not only will this allow you to be creators and innovators, but we hope it is going to make you all into leaders,” Minister Manickchand said.

She told the learners present that it is her hope that they exit the programme with more consciousness about how their skills, talents and God-given abilities can be used to make changes, provide solutions and to improve their well-being. A total of 136 students will be participating in the programme.

According to the founder of JASECI Labs, Jason Mars, the programme will run for eight weeks with two tracks, one that focuses on developing the leadership and innovative mindset, while on the other, participants will be exposed to the AI technical track.

He said that the AI track will teach the learners how to code and use the same instruments used by the biggest companies in the world to build AI products and services.

The founder of JASECI said too that along the AI track, learners will be required to build a real AI product that could be launched to the world.

Mars, who is also a Professor of Computer Science at the University of Michigan, said such products, when sold to the world on a global scale, could funnel economic outcomes and value from the global market into Guyana and the region.

The training will be facilitated by the Michigan University professor and Chief Executive Officer of the LEAD Mindset, Dennise Hilliman. They will both spend 90 minutes each week in virtual classrooms with learners.

The participants will also benefit from question-and-answer sessions along with a series of assignments. At the end of the course, Mars said that there will be a showcase whereby learners will present their creations.

“It’s our ambition and in my expectation that these creations themselves can then turn into real products that could be sold by young entrepreneurs that come out of this programme. So, they’ll have the right mindset, and they’ll have the right skills to create software,” he remarked.

Hilliman said that the world is changing fast with technology accelerating most of those changes and those who fail to adapt to those changes will be left behind.

“So, every country needs to nurture creators of technology if they are to compete and progress in the global marketplace,” she related.

Hilliman shared anecdotes of her journey from being a user of technology to becoming an advocate with a deep passion to nurture creators of technology.

General Manager and Director of Business Development of BCS Technology, Francis Cumberbatch, said that it is important for the collaborating entities to drive the digital transformation journey that Guyana is embarking upon.

He said that the initial programme will be expanded to involve graduates of the University of Guyana. The organisers will also be looking at apprenticeship opportunities for participants; this could lead to employment.

The participating schools are Christianburg-Wismar Secondary School, Mckenzie High School, Queen’s College, the Bishops’ High School, St. Joseph High School, St. Rose’s High School, St.

Stanislaus College, President’s College, Berbice High School, New Amsterdam Secondary School, West Demerara Secondary School and the Anna Regina Secondary School.

Learners from the Government Technical Institute and Teacher Trainees from the Cyril Potter College of Education will also be participating. (DPI)