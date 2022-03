TWO armed bandits robbed five fishermen of their valuables while they were discharging their boat in the wee hours of Saturday, at the Goed Fortuin Koker, West Bank Demerara.

According to police report, the five men, ages 61, 59, 55, 47 and 44 reported that they were off-loading their boat when the two perpetrators approached and held them at gunpoint; they stole $303,000 in cash and two cell phones.

The matter was reported and police are investigating.