Guyanese celebrate the ‘Festival of Colours’ their way
The Clement family of Campbellville celebrating at their home (Delano Williams photo)
INFECTIOUS laughter followed by the throwing of abir and spraying of water guns was the most popular scene in Georgetown and neighbouring communities, as Guyanese, from all walks of life, came out to celebrate Phagwah, after a two-year hiatus due to strict COVID-19 guidelines.

Guyana Chronicle visited several communities on Friday to observe this year’s celebration first-hand.
With the restrictive guidelines recently lifted, residents were seen celebrating the joyous day together.

The children of Rasville throwing buckets of water on each other (Delano Williams photo)

The Guyana Chronicle spoke with members of the Anthony family at their Cummings Lodge residence. They described the ability to celebrate Phagwah as a “free” feeling.
“We feel free and happy. We are so happy that everyone came together to celebrate the holiday,” they said.

The family prepared the usual sweet meats and traditional foods for the celebration and they also smeared coloured powders on each other’s face while the children enjoyed some water time in a pool.
In Albouystown, children were on the streets playing together. They were throwing water on each other and some had spray guns. Children also threw water by bucket on passing vehicles.

Persons at the Alexander Village Vishnu Mandir (Delano Williams photo)

One resident, Samantha Pilgrim, described it as them having “the time of their lives” now that the COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines were removed.
In the neighbouring community of Alexander Village, residents were also having fun.

At the Alexander Village Vishnu Mandir, the devotees played with water and abir. They all expressed feelings of joyfulness at being able to be there playing with family and friends.
In the streets of Lodge Housing Scheme, the Guyana Chronicle caught up with members of the Permaul family, who were on their way home to have some delicious seven curry.

Staff of D. Singh Trading playing Phagwah (Delano Williams photo)

They revealed that they were happy to be out on the road playing and spreading positivity and love.
While some celebrated with their family at home, other residents were on the road spraying water on passing vehicles and persons.

In Rasville, the residents were soaked and covered in coloured powder. The children filled buckets and threw the water on each other, while some used filled water balloons.
Only laughter and screams of joy were heard by this publication during the visit.

The holiday, which takes place on the full moon day of the Hindu month Phalgun, fell on March 18. It is the last day of the Hindu calendar year. The holiday is celebrated to signify triumph of good over evil.

Holi celebrates the arrival of spring, the end of winter, the blossoming of love and it is a day to forget and forgive, and repair broken relationships. According to tradition, on the eve of Holi, there is a Holika bonfire, and this represents Holika being consumed by the fire in which she tried to kill her nephew Prahlad , a devotee of God Vishnu and hence, Holi, the name of the holiday.

Staff Reporter

