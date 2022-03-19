Dharmic Sabha celebrates Phagwah at Everest Cricket Ground

THE Everest Cricket Ground was transformed into a mixture of colours as the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha hosted its annual Holi Utsav, where Guyanese from all walks of life gathered to celebrate Phagwah.

After a two-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, persons converged at the Carifesta Avenue, Georgetown ground where many experienced “the festival of colours” as they embraced each other with the powder and water blend.

The gathering was entertained by Ganindra, Kishan Sugrim, Sookrane, Rekha, Suraj Singh, among many others.

Vice-President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, who was also at the event, gave a brief greeting to the gathering.

“Happy holidays to all of Guyana…Hope you all have fun and I’m happy to see you out here… Let’s get back to work to change our country,” he said.

The gathering was treated to live drumming from a Tassa group and also Chowtal gols.

This year’s event was sponsored by ICEE and Malta, Toolsie Persaud Limited, Digicel, Ansa McAl, Demerara Bank Limited, E-Networks and NTN.

For the last two years, the event was cancelled since Guyana was battling the effects of the pandemic.

Earlier this week, the government lifted the restrictions on social activities and gatherings. The provision of proof of vaccination to enter public buildings has also been removed.