By Jai Lall

HOLI or Phagwah is known as the Festival of Colours and is one of India’s and Guyana’s grandest and most popular celebrations. This colourful festival is celebrated in many cities and rural areas throughout India, so there are plenty of opportunities for fun and excitement. Over the years, Holi has become an important festival in many regions wherever Indian Diaspora were either taken as indentured labourers during colonial era, or, where they emigrated on their own and are now present in large numbers such as in South America, North America, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and parts of Asia such as Fiji and Mauritius. Holi, also called Vasant Utsav, falls on the Pratipada during the dark half (Krishna Paksha) of the Chaitra Month as per Hindu calendar. Holi 2022 will be celebrated on March 18 and Holika Dahan on March 17. The Holi festival traditionally celebrates the victory of good over evil. It is associated with many legends, including the story of Holika. It celebrates the destruction of Holika–the sister of Hiranyakashipu, both with gifted boons. The bonfire signifies the fire in which Holika (Hiranyakashipu’s sister) was burnt while trying to eliminate Prahlad. This celebration also warns about the misuse of power, belief in the Lord, having faith and trust.

THE FESTIVAL OF LOVE

Rangwali Holi is also celebrated in memory of the immortal love of Lord Krishna and Radha. Krishna had asked Yashoda why he was not as fair as Radha. Yashoda jokingly suggested Krishna to apply colour on Radha’s face as it would make her complexion dark too. Lord Krishna, then, played with Radha and the Gopis with different colours. Since then, the day is celebrated as the festival of colours, depicting the oneness regardless of colour.

Among other Hindu traditions, the legendary significance of Holi is linked to Lord Shiva in yoga and deep meditation, Goddess Parvati wanting to bring back Shiva into the world, seeks help from the Hindu God of love called Kamadeva on Vasant Panchami. The love God shoots arrows at Shiva, the yogi opens his third eye and burns Kama to ashes. This upsets both Kama’s wife Rati, and his own wife Parvati. Ratri performs her own meditative asceticism for forty days, upon which Shiva understands, forgives out of compassion and restores the God of love. This return of the God of love is celebrated on the 40th day after Vasant Panchami festival known as Holi.

The legend of the ogress (female monster) Dhundi says that she was chased away by the people of Prthu owing to a curse from Lord Shiva.

THE FESTIVAL OF SPRING

In addition to its religious aspects, Holi also celebrates the end of winter and the arrival of spring. The arrival of spring season is taking inspiration from the colors and for many, the start of the New Year, an occasion for people to enjoy the changing seasons, make new friends and celebrate the beginning of a good spring harvest season. This festival is also known as Dhulandi, a name popular in the state of Haryana, India.

CELEBRATORY ACTIVITIES

The festivities of Holi begin close to midnight on the night before Holi with bonfires being lit (Holika). Prior to the bonfires, it is traditionally the job of men and boys to collect fallen wood and leaves to burn in the bonfires. Some of this tradition is changing today with forest trees unfortunately being cut down for burning. One of the most iconic activities of Holi is the throwing of colored water and powder in the streets. This is an exciting activity that is used to show devotion and respect to deities, friends, and family members. The colours of Holi are very special and add to the vibrancy of the day. In the past, the colours that were used on people’s skin were natural but many of them now are man-made and some even of dangerous chemicals leaving some people with skin inflammation. This spring festival of colours signifies unity and love irrespective of caste, class or gender. The Holi festival has a cultural significance among various Hindu traditions of the Indian subcontinent. It is the festive day to end and rid oneself of past errors, to end conflicts by meeting others, a day to forget and forgive. To many Hindus, Holi festivities mark the beginning of the New Year as well as an occasion to reset and renew ruptured relationships, end conflicts and rid themselves of accumulated emotional impurities from the past. People pay or forgive debts, as well as deal anew with those in their lives. After a day of play with colors, people clean up, wash and bathe, dress up in the evening and greet friends and relatives by visiting them and exchanging sweets. Holi is also a festival of forgiveness and new starts, which ritually aims to generate harmony in society. There are a number of inherited customs and traditions still in practice, compliments of our fore parents from different parts of India, who came to the West Indies as indentured labourers. Indians are scattered throughout Berbice, Demerara and Essequibo, and, have adopted different ways of life, many remaining Hindus, practicing and maintaining most of the traditions. Sympathy is extended to all who have lost their dear ones due to the pandemic and, all are forewarned to abide by all the required protocols to observe this holiday with the constraints. Shubh Holi to all of Guyana!