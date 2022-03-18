AFC: As we celebrate, let us be mindful of COVID-19

The Alliance For Change (AFC) extends joyous greetings to all Guyanese, especially our Hindu Brothers and Sisters on the auspicious and revered celebration of Phagwah or Holi. This is a time of great joy, the signal of new beginnings and of a brighter world.

As we celebrate with our friends and family and those around us, let us remain mindful that COVID-19 has not been eliminated. Let us also pause to reflect on the story of Holi and its relevance to our lives even today.

Let us stand strong and united to defeat evil wherever it exists!

A joyous Phagwah to all!