News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
AFC: As we celebrate, let us be mindful of COVID-19
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
AFC

The Alliance For Change (AFC) extends joyous greetings to all Guyanese, especially our Hindu Brothers and Sisters on the auspicious and revered celebration of Phagwah or Holi. This is a time of great joy, the signal of new beginnings and of a brighter world.

As we celebrate with our friends and family and those around us, let us remain mindful that COVID-19 has not been eliminated. Let us also pause to reflect on the story of Holi and its relevance to our lives even today.

Let us stand strong and united to defeat evil wherever it exists!
A joyous Phagwah to all!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.