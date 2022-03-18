Dr Parris for IBA ringside doctor’s certification course in Ecuador

FIRST vice-president of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Dr Marissa Parris, will create history when she attends an International Boxing Association (IBA) ringside doctor’s certification course later this month in Ecuador.

The course will run from March 28 to April 3 in Guayaquil and it will be the first time a Guyanese is attending an IBA ringside doctor’s certification course.

President of GBA, Steve Ninvalle, explained that his association “bent backward” to have Parris attend the course as it fits into its developmental drive.

Ninvalle said the GBA is keen on developing all facets of the sport and as such, Dr Parris’ knowledge in the medical profession will go hand-in-hand with what she will learn in the South American country.

Dr Parris, the daughter of Guyana’s lone Olympic medal-holder, Michael Parris, will join 19 other doctors from Aruba, Barbados, Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El, Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Haiti, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico, St Lucia, and the USA.

According to the IBA, the main objective is to help develop their ringside doctors and increase the pool of Elite Ringside Doctors around the world.

The respective course consists of theoretical and practical sessions followed by a theoretical and practical examination.

The course, as well as the theory examination, will be held in English and Spanish and is open for the already certified doctors as well as the doctors who would want to be IBA-certified for the first time.