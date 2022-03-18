Babar Azam misses Test double but goes past Kohli, Bradman, Ponting and Lara

PAKISTAN batter Babar Azam may have missed out on a maiden Test double in the drawn second Test against Australia in Karachi on Wednesday, but he went to the top of an elusive list and crafting a massive 196.

His knock is now the highest by a captain in the fourth innings of a Test match. In the process, Babar left behind the likes of Don Bradman, Virat Kohli and Ricky Ponting, whose bests while batting in the fourth innings were 173 not out, 156 and 141 respectively.

Babar also leaves behind the legendary West Indies captain Brian Lara, whose highest score in the fourth innings of a Test match is an unbeaten 153.