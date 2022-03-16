Two die in Berbice accident

TWO persons have lost their lives after the car they were travelling in crashed into a truck along the Number One Village Public Road, Region Six.

The victims have been identified as the driver of the car, 20-year-old Latchman Sukhan of Lot 333 Ankerville, Port Mourant, and passenger, Yujisteer Puran, 26, of Lot 50 D Crawford Street Rose Hall, Berbice.

According to an eyewitness, the truck bearing registration number GZZ 4440 was proceeding west along Number One Public Road, when the driver saw two motor cars speeding around the turn, heading in his direction.

The eyewitness said one of the cars, a black Toyota fielder wagon, passed the truck while the other car lost control and slid several feet, before crashing into the truck which had pulled in to the corner of the road.

Reports indicate the brother of one of the victims, who was driving the fielder wagon, returned and rendered assistance.

The driver of motor lorry GZZ 4440 was arrested and is in custody at the Albion Police Station and is assisting with the investigation.

Meanwhile, according to the police report, the motor car was proceeding east along the northern lane of Borlam Public Road and was in the process of negotiating a right turn, which is located on the Number One Public Road, when the driver lost control of his vehicle which spun several times and collided with the front portion of the truck.

The truck was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane on the Number One Public Road. Both persons were extracted from the motor car by public-spirited citizens and ranks of the Guyana Fire Service.

A breathalyser test was conducted on the truck driver and it read zero. The 47-year-old man has told investigators that he was not speeding and the car suddenly ended up in his lane after spinning out on control.

As investigations continue, Sukhan’s body is at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital Mortuary, while the body of the other occupant was taken to the Ramoo Funeral Home, Rose Hall. A post-mortem examination will be conducted on both bodies.