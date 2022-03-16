Over 200 services drafted to improve primary healthcare

AS part of the government’s manifesto commitment to provide improved primary healthcare services across the country, the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Pan-American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) drafted a package of over 200 essential health services.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, and PAHO/WHO Representative to Guyana, Dr. Luis Codina, along with other health officials, held the first meeting to discuss this menu of services at the Marriott Hotel, on Tuesday.

Dr. Anthony, in brief remarks, said: “For many years, we have been talking about what are the types of services we want to provide under the Ministry of Health and to try to define these services… but in many instances these plans have not been integrated throughout the different layers that we have in the ministry.”

He said it is not just about defining the services, but also putting measures in place to deliver those services at health posts, health centres, and district and regional hospitals.

“We now came up with about 215 different interventions that we think are important for us to deliver at the various levels,” Dr. Anthony said.

The Health Minister said the meeting was aimed at allowing health directors to verify, validate and tailor those interventions to suit the respective administrative regions.

He added: “Moving forward, this is going to be the tool that we’ll be using as we move forward to deliver these services.”

When the plan is completed, it is expected to address all issues affecting primary healthcare in the various regions, including drug shortages.

Dr. Anthony said President Dr. Irfaan Ali has pointed out that Guyana must have a more “robust” primary healthcare system, which ensures that all Guyanese, especially those in far-flung and hinterland communities could have better access to health services.

Meanwhile, Dr. Codina said persons must be able to have access to healthcare services when they need it, so the package will be implemented to address the more pressing issues in Guyana.

“How can we go from this excellent document to action and, through this path, we are working in some other areas simultaneously; the first area (is) human resource; it’s very important to discuss… The second thing is to have available equipment, medicines, everything to respond to the needs of the communities,” he related.

Dr. Codina said PAHO/WHO is working to get essential medicines for the communities. He highlighted that it is important to update and put in place legislation to address health matters. (DPI)