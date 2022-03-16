News Archives
‘Tallman’ admits killing Bourda Market vendor 
Paton, called ‘Tallman’, (left) and the late Troy Ramalho
Paton, called ‘Tallman’, (left) and the late Troy Ramalho

THREE years after Bourda Market vendor Troy Ramalho was shot dead during a robbery, the alleged getaway driver has admitted committing the gruesome crime.

George Paton, called ‘Tallman’, formerly of ‘BB’ Eccles, East Bank Demerara, was arraigned for murder before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall at the Demerara High Court on Tuesday, but opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter. As such, his sentencing has been deferred to Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

The 37-year-old on Tuesday admitted that on August 15, 2018, at Robb Street, Bourda, he unlawfully killed Ramalho; his co-accused, Roy Sandiford, and Akeem Morris, called “Dig Out”, are on remand awaiting the commencement of their High Court trial.

According to reports, Ramalho, of North Road, Lacytown, Georgetown, was shot around 23:00hrs on the day in question, after “he put up a fight” during the course of a robbery.

The 45-year-old vendor, who was well known for selling cheese and eggs in front of a store on Robb Street, in close proximity to Bourda Street, was plying his trade when the three bandits, one armed with a gun, ambushed him.

Days later, police arrested Paton, and he confessed to being the getaway driver.

Staff Reporter

