Duo accused of trafficking $6.5M in cocaine remanded

TWO men, who were allegedly nabbed by the Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) with $6.5 million in cocaine, on Friday, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on a drug trafficking charge and were remanded to prison.

Devon Simon, 43, of West Ruimveldt and Winston Hazel, 35, of Gibson Street, Tucville, were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

They denied that, on March 8, 2022, at Guyhoc Park, Tucville, they had 5.814 kilograms of cocaine in their possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The magistrate remanded the duo to prison until March 17, 2022.

On March 8, 2022, CANU ranks intercepted the motorcar with the men and a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of five parcels of suspected cocaine.

The men were arrested and escorted to CANU’s Headquarters along with the suspected narcotics which tested positive for cocaine.