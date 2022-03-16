NAREI boosts agriculture in Guyana prisons with focus on climate change

THE Guyana Prison Service, today, announced that the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) will boost agricultural production in the prison service.

According to a release from the prison service, “training in shade house practices were provided to three staff members and six inmates from the New Amsterdam location by a team from NARIE on March 9, 2022.”

The collaboration between NAREI and the prison service is part of a broader climate resilience focus for the country.

“The accelerating pace of climate change, combined with global population and income growth, threatens food security everywhere.

“The objective of this training on Climate Smart Agricultural Practices is intended to build the capacity on the impacts and mitigation strategies of climate change in Guyana’s agriculture,” NAREI’s Training Manager, Warren Barlow is quoted in the release as saying.

The prison service released added: “The shade house structures have ‘UV’ plastic roofing and walls, complete with a shade mesh that prevents solar radiation and other mesh to keep out insects.

“Ventilation, irrigation and control systems add to the creation of a control situation for cultivation, facilitating higher productivity of cash and high value crops.”