Guyanese poet honoured by the Queen
Queen Elizabeth II meets Grace Nichols at Windsor Castle (Photo credited to The Royal Family facebook page).
GUYANA-BORN poet, Grace Nichols was honoured today by Queen Elizabeth II as she was presented with the Queen’s Gold Medal for Poetry 2021 at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom.
According to the the royal website in December 2021 when the award was first announced: “The Gold Medal for Poetry was established by King George V in 1933 at the suggestion of the then Poet Laureate, John Masefield, and is awarded for excellence in poetry.
“Each year’s recipient is from the United Kingdom or a Commonwealth Realm. The Poetry Medal Committee unanimously recommended Grace Nichols as this year’s recipient on the basis of her body of work, in particular her first collection of poetry I Is a Long-Memoried Woman (1983), prose and several books for younger readers.”
The release also said Nichols moved to Britain at the age of 27.  “Her first collection of poetry I Is a Long-Memoried Woman (1983) won the Commonwealth Poetry Prize.” 
