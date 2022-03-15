COVID-19 restrictions removed, paves way for opening up of country

THE COVID-19 Public Health regulations which were published on February to last to the end of March have been revoked as new measures were on Monday published in the official Gazette.

The revocation means the restrictions on social activities, gatherings and provision of proof of vaccination on entering public buildings have been removed.

Persons entering Guyana are now required to present a negative PCR test within 72 hours, along with proof of vaccination.

The new Public Health (Coronavirus) (No.3) Regulations 2022 which was signed by the President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, revealed that a number of changes have been made, including the removal of mandatory mask wearing.

According to the guidelines, while it noted that wearing a face mask is not mandatory, it stated that persons are however encouraged to wear a face mask when in public.

The measures state: “Wearing a face mask is not mandatory, but in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, persons are encouraged to wear a face mask when in public.”

Employers or business operators are now required to ensure that the relevant COVID-19 safety measures are taken, including the placement of sanitisation stations even as employees and others are encouraged to wear face masks.

Additionally places of worship ae expected to also ensure that sanitisation stations are provided and are also to encourage persons to wear face masks when entering these facilities.

With that it further noted that wherever vaccination is a requirement, the proof of vaccination shall be in English or a certified translation into English and may also be in digital form or any other that is identifiable.

The issuance of the new measures is in keeping with the President, Dr Irfaan Ali’s announcement, on Sunday, that Guyana would approach and embrace the full re-opening of the country.

Dr. Ali said in a report that public spaces, religious institutions and facilities can proceed to normalise operations.