Police discharge weapon to foil attack in Parika

POLICE ranks responding to a fight at Parika Junction, East Bank Essequibo, were almost beaten by an angry crowd, during a fight between several males, in the wee hours of Saturday.

Police Headquarters reported that the men were using broken bottles during the fight; ranks observed one of the males bleeding from his chest area and attempted to break up the melee.

“The angry crowd then turned their attention on the police who discharged two rounds in the air which caused the crowd to disperse in various directions. No arrests were made,” police said.

Police said that the injured man, Dorrel Cambridge, 30, of Namryck, East Bank Essequibo, was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was treated and discharged.