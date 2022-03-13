News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Police discharge weapon to foil attack in Parika
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Police

POLICE ranks responding to a fight at Parika Junction, East Bank Essequibo, were almost beaten by an angry crowd, during a fight between several males, in the wee hours of Saturday.

Police Headquarters reported that the men were using broken bottles during the fight; ranks observed one of the males bleeding from his chest area and attempted to break up the melee.

“The angry crowd then turned their attention on the police who discharged two rounds in the air which caused the crowd to disperse in various directions. No arrests were made,” police said.

Police said that the injured man, Dorrel Cambridge, 30, of Namryck, East Bank Essequibo, was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.