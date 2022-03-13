Cops attacked while responding to domestic violence report

– Two suspects arrested

TWO police constables are nursing injuries, after they were attacked while responding to a domestic violence report, at Crane Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara.

Police said a 26-year-old woman, reported by telephone, that her 24-year-old male partner had assaulted her.

“When police arrived at the home, the identified male and another man attacked the police with a piece of wood causing injuries to Constable Bowen’s back and to Constable Haymer’s right hand,” police said in a statement.

The police said that several people started to gather around and began to behave in an aggressive manner, urging the ranks to leave the suspects alone.

Constable Haymer then discharged a round in the air to disperse the crowd, which allowed the ranks to arrest both suspects who were then taken to the La Parfaite Harmonie Police Station where they were both placed into custody pending charges.

Both Constables Bowen and Haymer were taken for medical attention at West Demerara Regional Hospital where they were treated and sent away as the investigation continues.