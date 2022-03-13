News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Man stabs brother to death in Alberttown
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Dead: Moses Anthony
Dead: Moses Anthony

POLICE have arrested a 37-year-old man who reportedly stabbed his brother to death, on Thursday night, at Third Street, Alberttown, Georgetown.
Dead is Moses Anthony, 25, a baker.

Police said that Anthony returned home on the day in question at about 21:20 hours and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.
Investigators were told that he went to his brother’s house which is in the same yard and began hitting on the front door.

An argument ensued between the two and they eventually began to scuffle, during which the older brother armed himself with a small piece of ceramic tile which he picked up from the ground and stabbed Anthony to the right side of his throat.

Police said Anthony began to bleed profusely and that his brother made no attempt to flee; he was arrested by police on site shortly after they arrived at the scene.
Anthony was pronounced dead by Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) and the body is currently at Memorial Gardens Funeral home awaiting a post mortem examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.