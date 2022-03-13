Man stabs brother to death in Alberttown

POLICE have arrested a 37-year-old man who reportedly stabbed his brother to death, on Thursday night, at Third Street, Alberttown, Georgetown.

Dead is Moses Anthony, 25, a baker.

Police said that Anthony returned home on the day in question at about 21:20 hours and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Investigators were told that he went to his brother’s house which is in the same yard and began hitting on the front door.

An argument ensued between the two and they eventually began to scuffle, during which the older brother armed himself with a small piece of ceramic tile which he picked up from the ground and stabbed Anthony to the right side of his throat.

Police said Anthony began to bleed profusely and that his brother made no attempt to flee; he was arrested by police on site shortly after they arrived at the scene.

Anthony was pronounced dead by Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) and the body is currently at Memorial Gardens Funeral home awaiting a post mortem examination.