Shenseea debuts on four charts

(Jamaica Observer) – ‘R U That’, the latest single from Shenseea’s forthcoming album ‘Alpha’, makes its debut on four major Billboard charts.

The song, which features American rapper 21 Savage, debuts at No. 37 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, No. 25 on Rap Airplay, No. 34 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, and No. 36 on Rhythmic Airplay Top 40.

‘Alpha’, which features production from the likes of Rvssian\ among others, is scheduled for release on March 11 via Rich Immigrants/Interscope.

Among the tracks are ‘Target’ featuring Tyga, ‘Lick’ with Megan Thee Stallion, ‘Bouncy’ featuring Offset, ‘Henkel Glue’ featuring Beenie Man, ‘Lying if I Call it Love’ featuring Sean Paul, ‘Sun Comes Up’, ‘Body Count’, and ‘Hangover’.

On Billboard’s Global 200 chart, ‘No Lie’ by Sean Paul featuring Dua Lipa re-enters at No. 188, while ‘Cheap Thrills’ by Sia and Sean Paul dips to No. 200.

‘Cheap Thrills’ is having better luck on the Global Excluding US 200 chart, backtracking from No. 149 to No. 153. ‘No Lie’ steps up from No. 130 to No. 113, while the recently RIAA-certified, 5x platinum (Latin) single ‘Nostalgico’ by Rvssian featuring Rauw Alejandro and Chris Brown slips from No. 165 to No. 188.

Ini Kamoze’s ‘Here Comes the Hotstepper’ single rises from No. 18 to No. 11 on R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart.

Over to the stream- and sales-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Bob Marley and the Wailers lead for 113 weeks with ‘Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers’.

Shaggy’s ‘Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection’ holds at two, while Sean Paul’s BPI-certified silver hits collection ‘Dutty Classics Collection’ re-enters at number three.

‘World on Fire’ and ‘Set in Stone’ by Stick Figure are numbers four and five, respectively, while ‘Live at Red Rocks’ by Rebelution jumps back onto the chart at number six.

‘Mad Love: The Prequel’ by Sean Paul inches up to seven, while ‘Labour of Love’ by UB40 re-enters at number eight, its highest peak on this chart. The album was first released in 1983 when this reggae chart never existed.

Holding firm at nine is the album ‘Here Comes the Hotstepper’ by Ini Kamoze while ‘Greatest Hits’ by UB40 crashes from numbers three to 10.

Here’s a bit of chart trivia for you. Twenty-five years ago this week on the Billboard Reggae Album chart dated March 14, 1997, Bounty Killer held down the number one spot with ‘My Xperience’.

Interestingly, three of the acts on this week’s chart were on the chart 25 years ago.

At two was ‘Natural Mystic’ by Bob Marley and the Wailers (the album later peaked at number one), ‘Boombastic’ by Shaggy (peaked at number one), ‘Best of Vol One’ by UB40 was number four, while ‘Til Shiloh’ by Buju Banton was number five.

‘Maestro’ by Beenie Man (which peaked at number three) was number six, and ‘The Best of Vol Two’ by UB40 was number seven.