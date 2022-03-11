Nat’l AIDS Programme counselling married couple in Facebook feud

FOR those who know, the ‘Kunchi’ incident grabbed the attention of Guyana’s Facebook community for a day or so, but it was the video of a wife alleging her husband’s infidelity that snatched the scene and left many in shock, but still glued to their screens.

On Monday, a series of short videos were uploaded to Facebook in which a woman, who appeared to have been indirectly addressing her husband’s mistress, purportedly exposed the medical history of herself and her husband with accusations of a similar fate of the ‘other’ woman.

The visibly distraught married woman not only instructed her husband’s alleged mistress to stay clear of the married man, but also advised that the ‘other’ woman seek medical attention, disclosing that both her and her husband had been living with the Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) some 14 years.

The Facebook commentators swarmed to the videos, downloading and sharing them everywhere, even submitting parodies using popular TikTok trends.

But in a smaller part of the social networking site, a conversation struggled to break through on the importance of confidentiality and respect for people’s medical history, real or perceived.

A number of Facebook users berated the woman for making the accusation against her husband and his alleged mistress, while others egged the issue on.

The entire ordeal did not sit well with the Head of Guyana’s National AIDS Programme Secretariat (NAPS), Dr Tariq Jagnarine who said “disappointment” was what he felt about the events.

Dr Jagnarine told The Buzz it was disheartening to see such an issue broadcasted on a social media platform.

He said his agency, which forms part of the Ministry of Health, has intervened in the matter and is providing counselling to the couple involved. Dr Jagnarine said clearly that the video presents and points to the level of stigma and discrimination still ongoing in Guyanese society against persons living with AIDS.

“We are happy that we are able to work with both of them and come to a common consensus,” Dr Jagnarine said in very terse remarks.