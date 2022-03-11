‘Drafting Arbitration Clauses’ workshop set for April

A TWO-DAY virtual workshop on Drafting Arbitration Clauses will be hosted in April through collaboration among the Ministry of Legal Affairs and Attorney General’s Chambers, IMPACT Justice and the Young Members Group of the Caribbean branch of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators.

A release from the AG’s Chambers said the workshop, titled ‘Drafting Arbitration Clauses: Practical Workshop’ will take place on April 5 and April 7, 2022.

This training forms part of the Guyana Government’s commitment to creating a modern platform for arbitration as an effective method of settling commercial and other disputes in Guyana, the release said.

It further noted that the workshop, which will be conducted via the Zoom meeting platform, is open to young Attorneys-at-Law and other interested persons who are adults aged 40 years and under.

The workshop will highlight the relevance of including arbitration clauses in contracts and provide an introduction to the drafting of enforceable arbitration clauses, according to the release.

The sessions will be free of charge and facilitated by Ms Shan Greer, FCIArb along with Ms Kimberly Williams MCIArb. Participants will receive certificates.

The Guyana Bar Association, the Berbice Bar Association, and the Private Sector Commission have all been invited to notify their respective constituents who would be interested in participating.

For interested persons who are not part of this group, registration can be done through the Legal Affairs Ministry’s official website, mola.gov.gy.

Registration closes on March 31, 2022.