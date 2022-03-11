News Archives
Dharmic Sabha’s Phagwah Mela set for Saturday
The Kendra will open at 16:00 hrs and there will be an exciting array of cultural entertainment
THE Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha will host its traditional Phagwah Mela – Rang Rasiya – Saturday, at the Dharmic Sanskritik Kendra in Prashad Nagar.

According to a release, the gates of the Kendra will open at 16:00 hrs and there will be an exciting array of cultural entertainment and varied stalls offering delicious sweetmeats, curries and their accompaniment, hot snacks straight from the pot as well as Phagwah items.

Mehendi and face-painting for the ladies and children will also be available.

“The folk dance festival featuring folk dance groups from across the country will be the highlight of the event. A fabulous line-up of outstanding Guyanese artistes, including Sookrane Boodhoo, Rekha Singh-Ranglall, Suraj Singh, Kishan Sugrim, Ganindra and Sonia Raghubeer, will be backed by talented musicians for the cultural programme. Dharmic Nritya Sangh of Naya Zamana fame will also be performing for this exciting event,” the release noted.

Tickets cost $500 and are available at the gates and patrons can enjoy a full evening of entertainment revolving around Phagwah.

The Sabha has extended thanks to its sponsors Digicel, ICEE and Malta, Toolsie Persaud Limited, E-Networks, NTN, Ansa McAL and Demerara Bank Limited.

