Cevons Waste Management receives ISO certification

By Shamar Meusa

CEVONS Waste Management Inc., a major player in Guyana’s niche solid waste management sector, received its ISO 9001:2015 certification on Thursday last, boosting its brand internationally; a move Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill, said should be followed by other companies.

The company received the official ISO (International Organisation of Standardisation) certificate during a ceremony at its Mandela Avenue location but had completed the certification process since December last.

Minister Edghill was present for the handover and provided brief remarks.

Don Smith, the Senior Adviser with responsibility for quality in the company, said it is a tremendous achievement for the company, adding that it comes as part of the vision and commitment of the ownership and management as well as dedication and hard work of employees.

Giving a brief background of the company, Smith said that Cevons started off as a private waste management collection company in 1997 with two employees and one garbage truck.

Since then, the company has grown to become a market giant and household name in Guyana, boasting over 200 employees and a fleet of more than 100 vehicles.

As the solid waste management needs and services in the country expanded over the years, Smith said the company followed suit and now offers expanded services including road marking, recycling, heavy duty equipment rental, among other things.

Smith added: “Our mission is to provide our customers with exceptional waste management and disposal services that protect, preserve and improve the quality of life in Guyana, and for all Guyanese. Our pursuit of this mission is what led us to become ISO certified.”

Meanwhile, Candelle Bostwick, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Compliance Service, which is the company that conducted the certification, congratulated Cevons’s management and staff on the achievement.

Bostwick highlighted the certification means that the company would have implemented a quality management system which is compliant to the ISO 9001 standard that is the most globally-recognised standard for quality and meeting customer requirements.

Bostwick added further: “Certifications brings confidence; it adds value to our local businesses. Five years ago, local business (sic) who (sic) would have wanted to aspire to an international standard had to source certification bodies out of Guyana.

“To have our local businesses access services that are internationally-recognised and with our presence in Guyana; our local businesses do not have to think about that administrative cost and it makes certification more affordable.”

Great Example

Delivering brief remarks at the ceremony, Minister Edghill said based on his interaction with Cevons’s CEO, Morse Archer, and his company many years ago and even to now, he is happy to see the company reach such an achievement.

The Minister said, “It is an example for others to follow in Guyana. I would like to add my congratulations and that of the Government of Guyana to this company on this great achievement.”

To this end, he stated that Archer and his company emerged in an environment where the “prevailing diatribe” was that black businesses were not able to succeed.

Minister Edghill emphasised that the success of one’s business has nothing to do with location, skin colour, parentage or ancestry, but with vision, proper execution, overcoming challenges and climbing for the highest heights.

The minister said the story of Cevons Waste Management is a success story that should be celebrated as one of “moving from a hustle into an internationally-recognised and certified business.”

He urged this is possible for every Guyanese, once they want to put those principles in place.

The public works minister lauded Guyana’s future as bright and praised the country of the many opportunities which have been created.