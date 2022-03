THE Guyana Police Force has issued a wanted bulletin for 33-year-old Ronlee Rampersaud for questioning in relation to a series of armed robberies committed in Georgetown.

His last known address is 124 Sideline Dam, La Penitence, Georgetown and the robbery incidents took place between May and December 2021.

Anyone with information about Rampersaud’s whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest police station or call 226-7065, 227-1270 or 911.