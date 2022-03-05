Three wharfs in Region One to be upgraded

RESIDENTS of Region One will benefit from the rehabilitation of three wharfs, which are expected to aid economic transformation within the region.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, on Thursday, met with residents to address the construction of the structures, which will accommodate a new ferry.

Speaking with residents of Port Kaituma and surrounding areas, the minister said the new docks will enhance the livelihood of citizens.

“The People’s Progressive Party Government is a government that has remained resolute in its commitment to bring about transformation in the lives of people everywhere, regardless of where they are living.

“We are committed as a government and more so the RDC is very committed to working with the Central Government, to ensure that this ideology of prosperity reaches to every citizen, to every home, to every family and so the construction of this wharf and better road infrastructure will see better economic activities taking place, not only in the mining sector, but even in the agriculture sector.”

The new ferry will replace the 88-year-old MV Barima. It is measured at approximately 70 metres long and 14.5 metres wide, with a water frontage length of 200 metres. To adequately accommodate the watercraft, new wharfs will be constructed at the Barima loading area to service residents of Port Kaituma and surrounding communities. The wharf at Kumaka will be relocated in an effort to mitigate the heavy traffic caused by the market.

The Morawhanna stelling will be upgraded as it caters to persons and small cargo.

Meanwhile, the minister has committed to upgrading the roads leading to the Port Kaituma nursery, primary and secondary schools. The roads and bridges from Matthews Ridge to Baramita will also be improved.

Tickets for the ferry will begin selling online by October. Minister Edghill was accompanied by Transport and Harbours Department, General Manager, Marcelene Merchant; Maritime Administration, Director General, Captain Stephen Thomas and Chief Transport Planning Officer, Patrick Thomas, among other officials.