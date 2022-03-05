Cyclists, pedestrians account for over 60 per cent of road fatalities

– Minister Edghill reports, urges stakeholder partnership to address road carnage

THE vulnerable class of road users (pedal cyclists, motor cyclists and pedestrians) have accounted for 79.9 per cent of deaths in 2020 and 67.7 per cent in 2021, Public Works Minister Bishop Juan Edghill has reported.

In a statement addressing the current road safety situation in Guyana, Minister Edghill said the Public Works Ministry continues to take significant steps to have safe spaces (pedestrian walkways/sidewalks) installed for pedestrians.

In 2021, Minister Edghill reported that 99 persons were killed when compared with 139 persons for 2020. The 2021 results showed a 29 per cent reduction of deaths when compared to 2020.

“Citizens continue to die on our roadways at an alarming rate. As the Minister of Public Works, who is responsible for Guyana’s road transportation network, it is of great concern for me and my ministry that some persons continue to use the roads in a reckless and uncaring manner, which in many instances result in the death or injury to themselves and innocent road users,” Minister Edghill said.

Very alarming from the data retrieved from the Guyana Police Force, he said, was the fact that pedal and motorcyclists combined accounted for 37.4 per cent of the deaths in 2021 and 56.1 per cent in 2020.

Comparative data has shown that as of March 3, 2022, 15 persons were killed on the roadways, as a result of 14 accidents, when compared with the same period for 2021, when 20 persons died from 19 accidents.

“What is significantly alarming is that in 2021, 14 of the 20 persons killed at that period were the most vulnerable classes of road users (two pedal cyclists, eight motorcyclists and four pedestrians). While at March 3, 2022 of the 15 killed, the vulnerable classes accounted for seven (two pedal cyclists, three motor cyclists, two pedestrians),” he added.

Further, Minister Edghill said that the data provided showed that for 2021, 362 serious accidents were recorded, and resulted in injuries to 397 persons. While in 2020, 329 serious accidents resulted in 356 persons injured.

USE HELMETS, EXERCISE CAUTION

“We saw from that data, an 11.5 per cent increase in serious accidents in 2021 when compared to 2020 and a 10 per cent increase in injuries. I am of the opinion that many of the injuries might have resulted in persons not being able to meaningfully contribute and serve to their full potential. I appeal to all our pedal and motor cyclists and their pillion riders to use helmets. Too many Guyanese are riding around without helmets. I urge pedestrians to exercise caution when crossing our roads and with the advent of four lane roads, consideration should be given that it will take more time to cross. Proper judgment is required,” the minister explained.

He added: “The use of seatbelts by occupants of both the front and rear seats of all motor vehicles are encouraged. I appeal to parents/guardians and teachers to adopt and promote road safety education as regular possible.”

Partnerships with the Guyana Police Force Traffic Department, the Guyana Road Safety Council and the Ministry of Public Works, he said, should be enhanced with an aim of greater public education and awareness and stricter enforcement.

“No life should be lost as a result of carelessness or recklessness,” the Public Works Minister said.

As the Minister of Public Works, Minister Edghill has committed to examine, with his colleagues, legislation to ensure stricter controls, be it the training/re-training of drivers/riders, higher fines or stiffer penalties and a studied approach for the introduction of a demerit system.

“I call upon all Guyanese as we build new super highways, improve and rehabilitate community roads, expand our hinterland road networks and provide alternative routes for easy access, reducing congestion and cutting traffic time that we observe the Five Cs: Care, Courtesy, Caution, Consideration and Common sense,” Minister Edghill added.