No COVID-19 cases reported at Baracara

LAST March, when borders around the world were being shut to keep out the novel coronavirus, the officials in Baracara decided that they too would not take risks.

Adhering to all the necessary guidelines that were outlined by health officials and the World Health Organisation (WHO), residents of this riverine community were able to protect themselves and their families from the deadly virus, according to the community’s Chairman of the Community Development Council, (CDC) Marshall Thompson.

He told the Guyana Chronicle that the health workers in the community have not reported a single case of the virus since its arrival within Guyana’s borders in March 2020.

Marshall noted that while other sections of the country were frantically counting the number of infections, residents of Baracara were simply observing the social-distancing rule, practising safe hygiene, such as hand-washing and regular use of hand sanitizers, as well as mask-wearing to protect themselves.

“We don’t really get affect by sickness, since the corona came about, we never experienced any corona case, that say we had to go with any boat like how the virus affect any other area. So, we can say we were fortunate,” Marshall said

Being a small community of just over 300 residents, the CDC Chairman noted that it was easy to get people to cooperate and obey the regulations that were set out by the health officials.

He noted that a post-pandemic Baracara would have seen many residents gathering to celebrate events such as weddings, or church sermons and other activities; however, with strict guidelines in place these gatherings were prohibited.

The community is considered to be of high risk, since it has only one health centre and residents would have to travel just over 140 miles by boat to get to the nearest hospital in New Amsterdam.

Additionally, he noted that residents in the community rely solely on the traditional medicinal herbs.

“We never experience any difficulty, just the simple cold and flu and we treat ourselves. We have a bark that we call the cold bark, when you drink it, it assist [sic] you with the cold; we have something that we call wild sorrel.”

He said that while health workers would visit the company periodically, the residents still rely on the herbal doctors and medicines that are readily available to them.