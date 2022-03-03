News Archives
Wanted bulletin issued for Amrita Bahadur
AMRITA Bahadur, who is accused of obtaining money by false pretense, is wanted by the Guyana Police Force.

A wanted bulletin was issued, on Wednesday, by Police Headquarters. Police said the incidents reportedly occurred in Georgetown between June 2021 and February 2022.
Bahadur’s last known address is Garnett Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Amrita Bahadur is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-6977, 225-8196, 226-9941, 226-1326, 225-3061, 225-3650, 911 or the nearest police station.
The police said all information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

