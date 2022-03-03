News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Police seize gun, axe, cutlass after responding to domestic violence report
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
The seized firearm
The seized firearm

POLICE seized a gun, cutlass and a small axe in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, after responding to a domestic violence report made by a 46-year-old woman of Buxton, East Coast Demerara.

According to Police Headquarters, a 39-year-old man was arrested, after a search was conducted and the weapons were found.
At the time he was apprehended, the police conducted a search on him and unearthed a revolver in his pants waist, while he carried a cutlass and a small axe in his hands.

The axe that was seized

“He had earlier violently threatened the complainant and attempted to enter her premises by breaking windows and had received injuries in the process. He was promptly arrested and taken to the GPHC where he is under guard and being treated for a fractured skull,” police said as investigation continues.

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security (MHSSS) in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has a toll-free 914 emergency hotline number which persons can call to report domestic and sexual violence and also ask for assistance.

Persons can also call the 24-hour helpline at 640-1011 for assistance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.