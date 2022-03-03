Police seize gun, axe, cutlass after responding to domestic violence report

POLICE seized a gun, cutlass and a small axe in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, after responding to a domestic violence report made by a 46-year-old woman of Buxton, East Coast Demerara.

According to Police Headquarters, a 39-year-old man was arrested, after a search was conducted and the weapons were found.

At the time he was apprehended, the police conducted a search on him and unearthed a revolver in his pants waist, while he carried a cutlass and a small axe in his hands.

“He had earlier violently threatened the complainant and attempted to enter her premises by breaking windows and had received injuries in the process. He was promptly arrested and taken to the GPHC where he is under guard and being treated for a fractured skull,” police said as investigation continues.

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security (MHSSS) in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has a toll-free 914 emergency hotline number which persons can call to report domestic and sexual violence and also ask for assistance.

Persons can also call the 24-hour helpline at 640-1011 for assistance.