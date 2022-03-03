News Archives
Khemraj Ramjattan’s son charged for allegedly assaulting woman
news-default

DIVESH Ramjattan, the son of Alliance for Change (AFC) leader, Khemraj Ramjattan, on Wednesday, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on an assault charge.

Guyana Chronicle understands that he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and pleaded not guilty.

It is allegedly that on February 27, 2022, Divesh assaulted a woman on Delph Street, Campbellville, Georgetown.

He was represented by his father during the court proceedings. According to reports, the victim has acquired a restraining order against Divesh and will not be proceeding further with the case.

