US provides training on telecommunications law, broadband deployment

IN an effort to strengthen the implementation of the 2016 Telecommunications Act, the US Department of Commerce held the first of a series of technical assistance workshops for the Government of Guyana.

According to the US Embassy, experts from the Department of Commerce’s Commercial Law Development Programme (CLDP) provided best practices in administrative law and rule-making to the staff of the Telecommunications Authority and the Public Utilities Commission.

This initial workshop, the embassy noted will be followed by training provided by the Federal Communications Commission experts on best practices for nationwide broadband deployment, particularly in connectivity for underserved rural communities.

“The engagements are aimed at assisting Guyanese officials to strengthen regulatory frameworks for the telecommunications industry. They also lay the groundwork for future collaborations between the two governments on rural broadband connectivity, network security and supplier diversity, which are all paramount to the universal deployment of broadband services,” the US Embassy underscored.

Further, the Embassy added that the programme is reflective of the US commitment to the rule of law, network access and security and a competitive communications industry.

CLDP’s mission, the embassy noted, is to improve the legal and business-enabling environments in developing and transitional countries, fostering economic opportunity for local entrepreneurs and US companies alike.