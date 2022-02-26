News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Parliament librarian killed in Friendship accident
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Michael Gladston Munroe
Michael Gladston Munroe

MICHAEL Gladston Munroe, 52, of Section A, Diamond, East Bank Demerara died on Thursday in a two-vehicle collision on the Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD) Public Road.

Munroe worked as Head of the Parliamentary Library.

According to police, the accident occurred around 18:10hrs, and involved a motor lorry bearing registration number GAB 1835 driven by a 21-year-old of the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, and motor pickup PRR 2609 driven by Munroe.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the pickup was travelling along the Friendship Public Road at a fast pace when the driver lost control, and collided with the truck, which was proceeding in the opposite direction.

As a result of the collision, Munroe received injuries about the body. He was picked up in an unconscious state, and taken to the Diamond Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A breathalyser test was conducted on the driver of the motor lorry, but there were no traces of alcohol in his system. Police are continuing their investigations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.