Parliament librarian killed in Friendship accident

MICHAEL Gladston Munroe, 52, of Section A, Diamond, East Bank Demerara died on Thursday in a two-vehicle collision on the Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD) Public Road.

Munroe worked as Head of the Parliamentary Library.

According to police, the accident occurred around 18:10hrs, and involved a motor lorry bearing registration number GAB 1835 driven by a 21-year-old of the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, and motor pickup PRR 2609 driven by Munroe.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the pickup was travelling along the Friendship Public Road at a fast pace when the driver lost control, and collided with the truck, which was proceeding in the opposite direction.

As a result of the collision, Munroe received injuries about the body. He was picked up in an unconscious state, and taken to the Diamond Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A breathalyser test was conducted on the driver of the motor lorry, but there were no traces of alcohol in his system. Police are continuing their investigations.