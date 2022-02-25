News Archives
Teen drowns during birthday celebration at Jubilee Resort
Photo credit: The News Minute
Ray Stuart Jr., 13, who hails from Lot 56 Robb Street, Bourda, Georgetown, lost his life during a birthday celebration at the Jubilee Resort at Dakara Creek on Republic Day.

According to a police report, the incident occurred just around 11:00hrs on Wednesday. The teen was celebrating with his family members.

Police have disclosed that the teen was taken to the resort by his father, in the company of relatives and friends. Police were told that they [Stuart’s friends and family] were all in the pool and the teen, who did not know to swim, ventured into the deeper side of the pool and went under the water unnoticed.

Reports indicated that, after an undisclosed time period, his father observed that his son was missing and raised an alarm and other relatives began searching for him, in and out of the pool. His lifeless body was found in the pool under the water by a relative. He was immediately rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre by his father and relatives where he was seen and examined by Dr. Afare, who pronounced him dead on arrival.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the tragic demise of the 13-year-old. Results from preliminary examinations of the body reveal no marks of violence on the teen’s body.

 

Staff Reporter

