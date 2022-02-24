Unlicensed driver dies in Schoonord accident

JOSEPH Charles, 49, an unlicensed driver of Lot, 55, Joseph Pollydore Street Lodge, Georgetown, was killed on Republic Day on the Schoonord Public Road, West Bank Demerara after the car he was driving crashed into a truck, police say.

The accident involved a truck (GWW 4927) driven by Ivan Mitchell, 41; motorcar PZZ 513, driven by Steve Gulani, 44; and motorcar (PVV 4804) driven by Charles.

According to police, motor lorry GWW 4927 was proceeding north along the western side of the Schoonord Public Road, West Bank Demerara while motorcar PVV 4804 was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane of the said road at a fast rate of speed when the driver lost control of his car and collided with the right side of the lorry. The car spun and collided with motorcar PZZ 513.

Police said as a result of the impact, the driver of PVV 4804 and the occupant received injuries to their bodies.

They were taken out of the motorcar with the assistance of ranks of the La Grange Fire Service in an unconscious state and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty, who pronounced the driver of motorcar PVV 4804 dead on arrival.

The body of the deceased is currently lying at the West Demerara Hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem examination.

At the accident scene, a breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the motor lorry and no trace of alcohol was found in his system.