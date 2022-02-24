Major Julian Archer heads GDF promotions list

PRESIDENT and Commander-in-Chief, Dr. Irfaan Ali, has approved the promotion of 69 officers of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) with effect from January 1, 2022.

In accordance with Part III Section 16 of the Defence Act 15:01 of 1977, the Chief of Staff (ag), Brigadier Godfrey Bess made the official announcement.

According to the GDF, of the total, 47 of those officers are from the Regular Force; two are from the Coast Guard and 21 are from the GDF Reserve (Guyana People’s Militia).

Heading the list of promoted Officers is Major Julian Archer, who has been promoted to the rank of Substantive Lieutenant Colonel.

Majors Courtney Mendonca, Greasels Hinckson, and Nigel Langhorne have also been promoted to the rank of Substantive Lieutenant Colonel.

One acting Major, Major Joslyn Assannah has been made substantive in his rank while eight substantive Captains have been promoted to substantive Majors.

Substantive Captain, Charles Bradford; Substantive Captain, Ron Williams; Substantive Captain, Keisha Aaron; Substantive Captain, Nellon McKenzie; Substantive Captain, Mwana McDonald; Substantive Captain, Michael Andrews; Substantive Captain, Budeshwar Persaud; and Substantive Captain, Tito Blacket have been promoted to Majors.

Substantive Lieutenant, Deon Drakes; Substantive Lieutenant, Orandi Francois; Substantive Lieutenant, Patrick Farley Grant; Substantive Lieutenant, Gevon Mc Almont; Substantive Lieutenant, Kaya Dover; Substantive Lieutenant, Kevveon Lewis; Substantive Lieutenant, Robin Rogers; Substantive Lieutenant, Winette Smartt; Substantive Lieutenant, Jashawn Norville; and Substantive Lieutenant, Keon Stoby have been promoted to the rank of Substantive Captain.

Additionally, 20 Second Lieutenants in the Regular Force have been made Substantive Lieutenants.

They are Ivor Semple, Kevon Blunt, Romain Wilson, Joel Browne, Shaka Williams, Floyd Phillips, Jamaal Leitch, Shaquille Wilson, Delon Willis, Sevon Ferreira, Romain Lindo, Reon Lall, Shane Blair, Shevin Sparman, Troy Hestick, Neon Fiedtkou, Andio Crawford, Shivanand Persaud, Kevin Wills and Seabra Manbode.

In the Coast Guard, Sub-Lieutenant (CG), Neil McDonald has been promoted to the rank of Substantive Lieutenant (CG) and Mid Shipman, Rolwyn Heywood has been promoted to the rank of Substantive Sub Lieutenant (CG).

Meanwhile, in the Reserve, Captain Shawn Legall is heading the list of promoted Officers. He has been promoted to the rank of Substantive Major. Nineteen Reserve Second Lieutenants have also been promoted to the rank of Substantive Second Lieutenant.

The Reserve Second Lieutenants who have been promoted to the rank of Substantive Lieutenants are Tyon Phillips, Sando George, Brian Jeffrey, Eon Sampson, Curtis Emmanuel, Jonathan Forde, Desiree Ross, Delon Earle, Robert Skeete, Curtis Charles, Jermaine Slater, Afesha Ross, Ramish Baichoo, Tashauna Tang, Orlando Alexander, Shevon Sampson, Trevaugh Waldron, Alexis Williams and Davin Washington.

Chief of Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess, Senior Officers, Warrant Officers and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers, soldier and civilian employees of the force extend congratulations to the newly-promoted officers.