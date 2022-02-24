Local Content Registers operationalised

— Guyanese can now have easier access to opportunities in oil and gas sector

THE Natural Resources Ministry, on Tuesday, operationalised its Local Content Registers, opening the door for Guyanese businesses and individuals to gain easier access to opportunities in the oil and gas sector.

Subject minster, Vickram Bharrat, in a recent interview had said that the registers were part of the hallmark Local Content Bill, which was passed in the National Assembly, on December 29, 2021.

Minister Bharrat stated that the registers will be used as a way to bring together local expertise, human capital and businesses, including those operating in the oil and gas sector.

The registers are currently available and accessible online via the ministry’s website.

The two registers were set up by the Local Content Secretariat which also came onstream with the passage of the Local Content Bill in 2021. One of the registers will cater to the individual seeking employment in the oil and gas sector while the second will record the details of businesses interested in providing services to the sector.

The Natural Resources Minister had disclosed that the ministry will also make available, on its websites, extracts from oil and gas businesses’ master and annual plans, which will highlight predictions for job openings and the need for expertise in specific areas.

Guyanese can use this information as a guide to join the sector.

Since the establishment of the oil and gas sector, many Guyanese individuals and businesses have benefitted from job opportunities and income generated from the sector.

In December, President of ExxonMobil Guyana, Alistair Routledge, had said that over 800 Guyanese have been supplying ExxonMobil since the oil and gas giant commenced operations in Guyana in 2015.

Within this period, the company has spent US$540 million to procure goods and services from those suppliers.

“I am a firm believer — as it is the position of ExxonMobil — that Guyanese should not only benefit from the revenues that come from oil and gas, but should play an active role in the development of the resource as well,” Routledge related.

He had highlighted that, to date, more than 3,200 Guyanese are working on ExxonMobil’s local operations and almost the entire supply chain for the company’s offshore activities has been relocated to this country.

“To date, all of the major international oil-and-gas contractors have a presence in Guyana and have steadily been moving activities from the United States, Brazil and Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.

Routledge added: “This has created opportunities for the Guyanese private sector — whether it is build-outs for shore base, warehousing, or waste-treatment facilities.”

He said that, as ExxonMobil Guyana advances its operations and explores new projects, it views involvement of the Guyanese workforce and suppliers of goods and services as crucial.

To achieve success in the industry and “win work”, local suppliers need to enhance their skills and capacity by forming small partnerships with foreign companies, which will transfer critical skills and technology.

“This needs to be a win-win dynamic for international and local companies. International companies need to feel welcome and can generate some value for their investment in technology and knowledge transfer,” he said.