Wasim Akram inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

WASIM Akram is one of the best fast bowlers to have played the game at the highest level. He has bowled many match-winning spells for Pakistan in his illustrious career that lasted for nearly two decades.

Akram was one of the pioneers of the reverse swing along with the ability to make the ball do the talking even on dead wickets. It has been 19 years since the pace legend bid adieu to international cricket but lately, he has received an honorable mention by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The ‘Sultan of Swing’ has been inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame for his outstanding contribution to cricket. Wasim Akram was presented with a commemorative cap and plaque by the West Indies legend as well as an ICC Hall of Famer Sir Vivian Richards prior to the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 league game between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, which also happens to be Akram’s home ground.

After PCB posted the video of the former Pakistan skipper’s Hall of Fame induction on their official Twitter handle, Akram came forward said that is a blessing for him to have served his country and to be acknowledged for that.

“I feel privileged to have received this great honour from Sir Vivian Richards, one of the most iconic figures in cricket, and at a venue that remained my home ground during my playing career. I also want to compliment the Pakistan Cricket Board for launching this initiative to recognise and acknowledge the contributions of former cricketers,” was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

“It has been an honour to represent Pakistan over 18 years during which I played in 460 international matches. Every wicket and every run I scored in these matches was priceless. I can’t thank God Almighty enough for providing me the opportunity to serve this great country at the highest level.

“I want to thank all my fans who have been my greatest strengths. Their support has been invaluable. I also want to thank my family and friends who stood beside me during this incredible journey,” he added.

(CricTracker)