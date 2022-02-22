News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Wasim Akram inducted into PCB Hall of Fame
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
West Indies great Sir Vivian Richards inducted Wasim Akram into the exclusive list by presenting him with a commemorative plaque and cap ahead of the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSLmatch between the Karachi Kings and the Quetta Gladiators on Sunday.
West Indies great Sir Vivian Richards inducted Wasim Akram into the exclusive list by presenting him with a commemorative plaque and cap ahead of the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSLmatch between the Karachi Kings and the Quetta Gladiators on Sunday.

WASIM Akram is one of the best fast bowlers to have played the game at the highest level. He has bowled many match-winning spells for Pakistan in his illustrious career that lasted for nearly two decades.

Akram was one of the pioneers of the reverse swing along with the ability to make the ball do the talking even on dead wickets. It has been 19 years since the pace legend bid adieu to international cricket but lately, he has received an honorable mention by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The ‘Sultan of Swing’ has been inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame for his outstanding contribution to cricket. Wasim Akram was presented with a commemorative cap and plaque by the West Indies legend as well as an ICC Hall of Famer Sir Vivian Richards prior to the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 league game between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, which also happens to be Akram’s home ground.

After PCB posted the video of the former Pakistan skipper’s Hall of Fame induction on their official Twitter handle, Akram came forward said that is a blessing for him to have served his country and to be acknowledged for that.

“I feel privileged to have received this great honour from Sir Vivian Richards, one of the most iconic figures in cricket, and at a venue that remained my home ground during my playing career. I also want to compliment the Pakistan Cricket Board for launching this initiative to recognise and acknowledge the contributions of former cricketers,” was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

“It has been an honour to represent Pakistan over 18 years during which I played in 460 international matches. Every wicket and every run I scored in these matches was priceless. I can’t thank God Almighty enough for providing me the opportunity to serve this great country at the highest level.

“I want to thank all my fans who have been my greatest strengths. Their support has been invaluable. I also want to thank my family and friends who stood beside me during this incredible journey,” he added.

(CricTracker)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.