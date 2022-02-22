Haiti stuns SVG with 11-nil win

HAVANA, Cuba, (CMC) – Haiti showed off their flair for scoring with an 11-nil victory over St Vincent and the Grenadines, while Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago also registered wins when the 2022 CONCACAF Women Qualifying continued on Sunday.

Haiti remained unbeaten in Group E after the victory in Cuba.

Roselord Borgella poured in four goals in the 20th, 51st, 76th and 90th, while Milan Pierre added a brace (44’, 65’) and were joined by Sherly Jeudy (22’), Kethna Louis (34’), Maudeline Moryl (61’), Chelsea Surpris (80’) and Roseline Eloissaint (81’) on the scoresheet.

Jamaica emerged with another three points in Group C, but it was not easy against a tough Grenada side in a 6-1 final in Grenada.

The Reggae Girlz held a 3-0 lead on goals from Tiffany Cameron (28’), Jody Brown (42’) and Khadija Shaw (45+5’). However, Grenada made things very interesting with a goal in the 50’ from Roneisha Frank.

Jamaica kept their poise, however, as Brown added her second in the 55’, Alika Keene scored in the 73’ and Shaw tallied her second of the day in the 90’.

There was a tight affair between Trinidad and Tobago and Dominica, with the Soca Warriors taking a 2-0 final in Dominica to stay perfect in Group F.

Trinidad and Tobago held a 1-0 halftime lead thanks to a goal from Asha James in the 31’ and then got an insurance score in the 58’ courtesy of Maria-Frances Serrant.

Meantime, Mexico also kept their unbeaten record intact in Group A after posting an 8-0 victory versus Antigua and Barbuda in the Dominican Republic.

Seven different players accounted for the goals, with 2021 CONCACAF Women’s Player of the Year Nominee Stephany Mayor bagging a brace (24’, 33’), and Rebeca Bernal (27’), Alicia Cervantes (43’), Katty Martinez (61’), Maricarmen Reyes (64’), Carolina Jaramillo (76’) and Myra Delgadillo (90+6) all chipping in with scores.

Costa Rica have earned six points following their first two matches in Group B after a 6-0 win against the US Virgin Islands in St. Croix.

Raquel Rodriguez (17’, 44’) scored a pair of goals to go along with scores from Katherine Alvarado (5’), Carolina Venegas (24’), Melissa Herrera (65’) and Fabiola Villalobos (69’).

Lineth Cedeno notched a hat- trick to pace Panama to an 8-0 victory in Group D versus fellow Central American side Belize in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Cedeno struck in the 25’, 36’ and 86’, while Natalia Mills bagged a brace (16’, 71’) and Yomira Pinzon (11’), Yerenis De Leon (45’) and Yeisi Fuenes (52’) contributed goals.