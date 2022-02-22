News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
SA batter Keegan Petersen signs for Durham
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Keegan Petersen has played five Test matches for South Africa.
Keegan Petersen has played five Test matches for South Africa.

DURHAM have signed South Africa batter Keegan Petersen for the first part of the 2022 County Championship season.

The right-hander, who will join the club in April, was the leading scorer in South Africa’s recent Test series win over India with 276 runs.
Petersen has amassed over 6,500 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 40.93 with a highest score of 225.

The 28-year-old will be available for seven games before joining up with South Africa in June.

“It’s exciting to join a county like Durham and I look forward to linking up with the squad and having a successful contribution during my time in the north east,” Petersen told the club website.
Durham’s director of cricket, Marcus North, added: “Keegan will add further strength to the top of our batting line up. He is in a great place with his cricket.”

(BBC Sport).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.