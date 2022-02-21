Workers at Enmore Packaging Facility welcome opportunity to learn new skills

WORKERS at the Enmore Packaging Facility are happy to know that they will not be jobless and will be trained to continue working at the facility.

It was recently revealed that Guysons K+B Industries had entered into an agreement with the Government of Guyana to lease the packaging facility and have it transformed into a modern Oil field Service Centre and manufacturing facility.

Following a meeting with Minister of Agriculture Zulifikar Mustapha and Chief Executive Officer of Guysons Group of Companies, Faizal Khan, the current workers are pleased that they would not be losing employment as a result of the arrangement.

One worker, Rhonda Gittens, stated that prior to the meeting, she thought that they would lose their jobs as details of the arrangement were unclear.

“The minister is here today and [he] explain everything that we wouldn’t lose our jobs. That’s been great for me because I still have a job,” she said.

Gittens added that the transition from sugar to the oil-and-gas industry is something that she is looking forward to and is also excited about the training that they will be receiving.

Another worker, Mukesh Gokul, stated that while he had a good experience working with the Guyana Sugar Corporation, he is happy for the opportunity to expand his knowledge and have a new experience at the new company.

During the meeting, the agriculture minister emphasised, “I want to make it clear here that the workers who are employed will be absorbed by the new company, so your job will be secure. you will not lose employment; you will not lose earnings.”

Mustapha further indicated that the government will also provide approximately two months pay for the workers there.

CEO Faizal Khan added that trainers will be brought in from the United States to give those persons who will be involved in the operation of machinery, specialist training.