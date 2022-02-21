‘An Evening of Culture’ billed for tomorrow in NY

THE Guyana Consulate in New York will be hosting “An Evening of Culture” tomorrow to showcase the uniqueness of Guyana’s six peoples in celebration of the nation’s 52nd Republic Day Anniversary.

The celebration will occur at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center in Queens, New York, a release said.

According to the release, the event will be attended by Prime Minister Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Anthony Phillips; Local Government and Regional Development Minister, Nigel Dharamlall; Public Service Minister, Sonia Parag and Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud. Several elected officials of New York State will also be in attendance.

The release noted that the rich display of culture and heritage will include several guest performances by Terry Gajraj, Adrian Dutchin and Akash Krsna Kanha of the Sanasani Dancers, among many others.

“Guests will be limited due to the ongoing pandemic. However, the Republic Day anniversary celebration will be live streamed from 6-8 p.m EST on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dpiguyana.

“In addition to this Republic Day celebration, the Government of Guyana will be hosting a number of other activities in Brooklyn, New Jersey and other states. There are also several planned outreaches with diaspora groups around and across the USA,” the release stated.

It also noted that this is being done by the Government of Guyana in its renewed effort to solidify and expand its relations with the diaspora as demonstrated in its commitment in Budget 2022 that was recently approved by the National Assembly.