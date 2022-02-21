News Archives
Hospitals at Mabaruma, Leonora to be recommissioned soon
Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony
THE hospitals at Mabaruma in Region One and Leonora in Region Three are to be recommissioned soon, according to Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony.

He made this disclosure late last week while providing an update on the works that are underway to have several hospitals in the country upgraded.

Minister Anthony stated that works at the two health institutes were recently completed and this paves the way for the recommissioning.

In late December, Anthony had stated that refurbishment of the operating theatre, Intensive Care Unit, recovery room and the maternity wards were completed at the Mabaruma Hospital. At that time, he mentioned that the emergency department was expected to be completed and that the hospital was expected to become fully operational in January.

Additionally, he noted that work will be done at the West Demerara Hospital in Region Three and by March, the tendering process for a company to do the construction will begin. Construction work will also be done at Bartica in Region Seven.

Dr Anthony said: “So hopefully by mid of this year we would be able to start construction at West Demerara and Bartica. Similarly, we are in the process of going out to tender to get a company to do the construction of Bartica [Hospital].”

To this end, the health minister noted that the six other hospitals that are set for upgrades are going through the necessary processes and as such, updates on the progress of those projects will be revealed as they become available.

