‘Duty Free Shop’ boosting small businesses

CREATED with the purpose of giving Guyanese small manufacturing businesses an opportunity to advertise their products, and attract investors, the Duty-Free Shop at the Umana Yana has been hitting all the right marks in providing opportunities for small businesses.

The shop complements the 2022 International Energy Conference and Expo being held at the Marriott.

The businesses there were eager to share their stories with the Guyana Chronicle.

Ricks and Sari is one of the first booths patrons encounter as they enter the Umana Yana compound. The company’s Sales Representative, Ronald Seepersaud, said business was bright.

“So far the exhibition has been really pushing sales. We have spoken to a lot of people who are interested; they’re taking numbers and we are receiving feedback already from the customers who want to go ahead and place orders,” shared Seepersaud.

With over 40 years in the business, Ricks and Sari employs about 100 persons.

Seepersaud noted that, given the vast marketing platform provided by the exhibition, the company also utilised the opportunity to launch a number of its newer products, including a line of all-purpose grind seasoning and powdered chowmein and cook up seasonings, as well as its own ketchup.

Loreann Baptiste, of local laundry detergent company “Tidy Up”, said her company was more focused on the networking and marketing aspect of the exhibition and had already begun to see the fruits of the initiative.

Though appreciative of all the visitors at their booth, the company was most grateful for a visit from Barbados’ Prime Minister, Mia Mottley, who checked out the booth as she took a walk around the venue on Tuesday, when the conference and expo opened.

“She encouraged us to spread our wings regionally and internationally and I reminded her that’s why we are here,” Baptiste told the Guyana Chronicle.

Aside from Mottley’s visit, Baptiste said the booth had really been attracting a lot of attention given its unique service of offering laundry detergent refills, which contribute to reducing waste of plastic containers.

“We are focused on reduce, reuse and refill. Persons are excited to know that they can refill laundry and fabric softener instead of having to spend a lot of money to purchase sealed products. A lot of money goes into the packaging so we are able to offer a product that’s a lot cheaper but it’s not cheapening the quality of the product,” Baptiste explained.

“Tidy Up” was established in 2016 when the founder developed skin issues from using the regular detergents available on the market. What started as a personal product eventually ballooned into a full blown Guyanese-owned commercial company.

“Ever since the business has just been expanding and we decided to launch out into the market, that’s how it came about,” Baptiste related.

The business line of product includes laundry detergent, fabric softener, antibacterial hand soap, alcohol-based hand sanitisers and multi-purpose cleaners. Baptiste shared that the business’s attendance at the Duty-Free Shop was strategic given the emergence of its newest line of industrial grade degreaser, which is suitable for use in the oil and gas sector, particularly in the cleaning of machinery.

Also looking to capitalise on networking opportunities at the Duty-Free Shop was 32-year-old Andrew Campbell, founder of the “Ebesowàna Natural Foods” line of products. This company manufactures dark chocolate, hydrated foods and powder spice products.

A new manufacturing company, Campbell started the experimenting with creating food products in 2018 and got his manufacturing licence in 2020.

“What I wanted most from this expo is more exposure and meeting with potential clients overseas. I’m really looking to have partnerships with local companies. Foreign investors are good but partnership with locals is a great way to move forward,” Campbell said.