US$20M O&G training centre to be established at Lusignan

THE East Coast Demerara (ECD) community of Lusignan is set to be transformed with the establishment of a US$20 million oil and gas training centre.

According to a press statement, three companies, 3t EnerMech, Orinduik Development and Windsor Technologies will be partnering to make this centre a reality.

The new 3t EnerMech Guyana Training Centre of Excellence will support in-country skills, safety training and certification for local offshore workforce.

This venture will provide an industry-leading and internationally accredited facility, which is in alignment with the recently enacted local content legislation.

Established to empower and provide Guyanese with key skills and training certifications that are required to work in the offshore environment, the new 3t EnerMech Guyana Training Centre of Excellence combines expert instructors, in-classroom training facilities, blended learning software and technology, as well as fully immersive simulators for high hazard-activity learning.

EnerMech, the global integrated solutions specialist, is half of the 3t EnerMech strategic alliance which draws from EnerMech’s experience and track record, complemented by 3t Energy Group’s world-renowned training capability, learning technology solutions and training management services, to deliver best-in-class learning experiences specifically tailored for its clients.

The 3t EnerMech Guyana Training Centre of Excellence is set to become the first regional Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) internationally accredited training provider in Guyana.

It will also deliver the country’s first OPITO-approved, Basic Offshore Safety Induction and Emergency Training (BOSIET) certification, as well as provide a controlled environment to deliver scenario-based firefighting emergency response training when relevant accreditations are secured early in 2022.

Resident representative of EnerMech, Joseph Lichon, said: “It’s our mission to develop local content globally and to help create safer, smarter, more sustainable workforces. Until now, Guyana nationals working in the oil and gas sector would be required to travel to Trinidad and Tobago, the US or Canada, for accredited training, making it very costly and time consuming. This is compounded by the logistical challenges of the pandemic including travel restrictions, additional requirements, and limited flight availability.”

Paul Knowles, representative of the 3t Energy Group, added: “With Orinduik constructing the 3t EnerMech Guyana Training Centre of Excellence, coupled with our expertise, technologies, and programmes, we are providing a full package to help support the country’s personnel to excel in the oil and gas sector. We are very proud to play a critical role in Guyana’s future and enhance its economic prosperity by making accredited skills and safety training available in country for the first time.”

Orinduik is also in the process of building Guyana’s first commercial heliport as part of a wider complex which will incorporate the new training centre, an aviation/marine Polytechnic School as well as a hotel and business centre.

The 3t EnerMech Guyana Training Centre of Excellence will be located in Lusignan, in close proximity to the East Coast Highway, approximately 10km east of Central Georgetown, and placed strategically for easy access for both local and international delegates working in the offshore market.

Chairman of Orinduik, Harrychand Tulsi, said: “Construction of the Training Centre is expected to be completed in June 2022 and we are very excited to be partnered with 3t EnerMech in delivering world class training and certifications as we build a skilled and safe local workforce for the expanding offshore market.

This demonstrates our support and alignment with the Government’s commitment to training and employment of Guyanese in key positions in this sector.”