Over 24 jobs created with opening of NTS Amega Atlantic Guyana
President Dr Irfaan cuts the ceremonial ribbon to officially open NTS Amega Atlantic Guyana at Houston, East Bank Demerara
PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali, on Wednesday evening, praised the grand opening of NTS Amega Atlantic Guyana at Houston, East Bank Demerara, describing it as a strategic piece of the right mix for development.

NTS Amega Atlantic Guyana is a joint venture between the globally-renowned manufacturing and repairing company — NTS Group and local company Atlantic Marine Supplies Inc.

The establishment, which will be providing precision manufacturing and repair services for the oil and gas sector, is expected to directly support over two dozen jobs.

NTS Group has locations in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the USA, Canada and Norway.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, and the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-INVEST) CEO, Dr Peter Ramsaroop were also at the opening ceremony.

