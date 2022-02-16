News Archives
Kwakwani residents benefit from medical outreach
The Chinese Medical Team (Delano Williams photo)
A CHINESE medical team, in collaboration with the Kwakwani Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) and Rong-An Inc. (a Chinese logging company) held its 17th Medical Outreach on Friday at Kwakwani, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice).

It was held at the Kwakwani Community Centre where Dr. Delleana Anderson, Head of Kwakwani District Hospital along with three nurses, one medic, and one attendant were present to assist.

A doctor of the medical team prescribing medication to a patient (Delano Williams photo)

The Chinese Medical Team consisted of 14 doctors and two chefs. Their specialities were General Surgery, Nephrology, Orthopaedics, Burns and Plastic Surgery, Ophthalmology, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Anaesthesiology, Pathology, Radiology and Traditional Chinese Medicine.

A total of 76 residents were examined by the various doctors and the majority sought examination by the ophthalmologist. Administrative Coordinator of Rong-an Inc., Faneeza Stoll, shared that this was the fourth medical outreach held at Kwakwani.

Rong-an Inc has an existing working relationship with the Kwakwani community, and so, the company recognised that medical care was greatly needed.

The ophthalmologist examines a resident of Kwakwani (Delano Williams photo)

“We are very happy that you in the Kwakwani community will benefit from this outreach. As part of Rong-An Inc’s CSR programme, medical outreaches supported by the Chinese medical team will continue in the following years and expand to various communities,” Stoll said.

Cort Simeon, the Vice-Chairman of the Kwakwani Neighbourhood Democratic Council, expressed appreciation to Rong-An Inc and the team of doctors for their hard work. Medications were also donated by the Chinese Medical Team to the Kwakwani District Hospital.

Staff Reporter

