Caribbean Airlines expands interest-free payment plan
IN keeping with its campaign to reset expectations, Caribbean Airlines has expanded its interest-free payment plan, Caribbean Layaway.
“Now, from as little as 25 per cent down, customers can hold bookings for travel ranging from two months to 12 months prior to their departure date,” the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

With three payments, persons may access Caribbean Layaway for travel to/from any Caribbean Airlines destination, excluding travel on the domestic air bridge between Trinidad and Tobago. Customers are given a payment schedule upon confirmation of booking.

Commenting on the extension of Caribbean Layaway, the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Garvin Medera said: “Caribbean Airlines always looks for ways to add value for customers, so we have expanded our Caribbean Layaway, interest- free payment plan to include all of our destinations.  We are mindful of the additional requirements for air travel and having the option to pay over a longer period of time will make it easier for families and others to plan and pay for their trips.”

Opening a layaway plan is simple, and can be easily completed in just a few short steps.

Caribbean Layaway is available at all city ticket offices throughout the Caribbean Airlines network and via the reservations sales and customer support call centre. At this time, Caribbean Layaway is not available online or at airport ticket counters.

Staff Reporter

