Building ‘Expo’ on this year
Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal
MINISTER of Housing and Water Collin Croal has unveiled his ministry’s plans to host the International Building Exposition this year.

During the recently concluded considerations of the national budget estimates, Minister Croal was questioned about a $27 million allocation under the ministry’s housing development programme.

He said that the sum caters for the hosting of the ‘expo’ and the “Dream Realised” house-lot allocation exercise.

“The building ‘expo’, we intended to pull it off last year, but we delayed it because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, we are hoping to do that this year,” the minister told the Parliamentary Committee of Supply. The building ‘expo’ is intended to provide an opportunity for businesses to market their products and services associated with the government’s national housing drive.

“We have not confirmed a date yet, but we are looking at the middle of this year to host the event,” Minister Croal said.

The first ever International Building Exposition was held in 2010; it brought together home owners, prospective home owners and entities from the construction, manufacturing and services sectors. (DPI)

Staff Reporter

